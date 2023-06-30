Nagarjuna Akkineni’s expensive car collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The King of Tollywood Nagarjuna, has always grabbed eyeballs for his exceptional onscreen persona. With a number of commercially successful films under his belt, he has established himself as one of the most bankable stars down south.

Nagarjuna is one of the top-paid actors in Tollywood and he is known for living a king-size life. He owns several super expensive things including an impressive car collection. You name it and he has that automobile parked in his garage!

And now it looks like he has added another automobile to his possessions. Yes. You read that right! The veteran actor who is known nationwide for his critically acclaimed performances in biographical and historical films, recently bought the Kia EV6 which is the first and only electric car in India.

Price of Nagarjuna’s new car

According to a report in Cartoq, the Kia EV6 is the flagship all-electric crossover offered by the South Korean automotive giant Kia in India. With its ability to be charged within 18 minutes, it is said that this car has a starting price of Rs 60.95 Lakhs!

Apart from having a captivating design, it also comes with various premium features, such as 64-colour ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a vegan leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an anti-glare rearview mirror.

His Luxurious Car Collection

Meanwhile, let’s also take a look at the fleet of luxurious cars owned by Nagarjuna which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’. As per various reports, he owns the following list.