Nagarjuna and Tabu trend again: What’s brewing in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating a major milestone with his 100th film, currently titled King 100. The movie is directed by Ra Karthik, known for Made in Korea, and is produced under Nagarjuna’s home banner Annapurna Studios. Fans are excited, and the announcement of veteran actress Tabu joining the cast has made it even more special.

Iconic Nagarjuna – Tabu Reunion After 28 Years

Tabu and Nagarjuna share a memorable cinematic history. They last appeared together in Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) and earlier in the blockbuster Ninne Pelladata (1996). Tabu confirmed her return on Instagram with a photo of the film’s clapboard, captioned, “And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios.” This reunion after nearly three decades is already generating nostalgia among fans.

The Rumoured Love Story

Nagarjuna and Tabu were rumoured to share a decade-long romantic relationship, which became one of the most talked-about topics in the film industry. They first met when Nagarjuna was 21, and Tabu was just 16. Despite never confirming the affair publicly, both have spoken warmly about their friendship. Nagarjuna once said that his face “lights up” when Tabu’s name is mentioned, calling her a beautiful friend.

Tabu also referred to Nagarjuna as one of the closest people in her life, emphasising that nothing could change their bond. Fans still remember their chemistry, which was natural and captivating on-screen.

King 100 is more than just a milestone film. It combines star power, nostalgia, and talent. Along with Tabu, reports suggest that Aishwarya Rajesh and Sushmitha Bhatt are part of the cast. This combination promises a mix of emotional depth and fresh storytelling. Fans are particularly eager to see how Nagarjuna and Tabu’s mature chemistry adds a new magic on screen.

The announcement has already gone viral online. Fans are discussing their past hits, wondering if the film will include emotional callbacks, and eagerly waiting for the first-look posters and teaser.