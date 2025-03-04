Nagarjuna reportedly quits Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who’s new host?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows in India. It started with Jr. NTR as the host, followed by Nani in Season 2. From Season 3 to Season 8, Nagarjuna was the host, and his style made the show even more exciting.

Now, as the show prepares for Season 9, there are talks that Nagarjuna will not return as the host.

Will Vijay Deverakonda Host Season 9?

Over the years, Bigg Boss Telugu has lost some of its initial excitement. The same format and fewer famous contestants made Season 8 less interesting. To bring back the craze, the show makers are planning big changes, including a new host.

Reports say that Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has been asked to host Season 9. He has been offered a huge amount of money and is considering the offer. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

A Star-Packed Contestant List

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is also changing how contestants are selected. In the past, the show included common people along with celebrities. This time, only well-known stars will be part of the show.

The contestant list may include a young actor, a famous comedian, a popular singer, and a well-known choreographer. The goal is to make the show more exciting and keep the audience engaged.

What’s New in Season 9?

With a new host and famous contestants, Season 9 is set to be different from the previous ones. If the changes work, Bigg Boss Telugu may become more exciting than ever. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement!