Nagarjuna seen in NEW Lexus car in Hyderabad, check out its price

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna, known for his love of luxury cars, has added another impressive vehicle to his collection.

Recently, Nagarjuna was spotted with his new Lexus at the grand opening of the Akhil Sarthak Eleve Salon in Hyderabad. The car’s sleek design and premium features immediately caught attention, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The Lexus LM MPV, a high-end car worth around Rs. 2.5 crore. This new purchase shows Nagarjuna’s growing interest in stylish and luxurious automobiles.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna is not the only Tollywood star embracing the Lexus trend. Actor Ram Charan also recently purchased a Lexus, signaling a growing interest in the car among top celebrities. It’s not just a local trend, either—many Bollywood stars are also getting their hands on the latest Lexus models. This shift suggests that the Lexus may soon become the new favorite car for celebrities around the world.

While many Tollywood stars are opting for the popular cars, Nagarjuna’s choice of the Lexus sets him apart. His decision to go for this premium vehicle hints that more stars might soon follow his lead and explore new options in the luxury car market.

As Lexus gains popularity among celebrities, it’s clear that this brand is becoming the new symbol of status and style in the entertainment world.