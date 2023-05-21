Nagarjuna takes break from film industry

Hyderabad: The Akkineni family, which includes the talented trio Nag, Chay, and Akhil, has suffered a string of setbacks with box office failures. However, one member in particular, Nagarjuna, appears to have stepped away from the film industry. Nag’s social media activity has recently been limited to wishing success to films such as Agent and Custody, with no personal updates. This has sparked speculation about his absence from promotional campaigns, particularly Chay’s Custody.

It’s unusual because Nag has frequently been active in supporting his sons by participating in promotional activities for their films. He has, however, been noticeably absent this time. The reasons for this are unknown, and fans are waiting for an update from Nag.

There is currently no word on when Nag will begin filming for his next project. While there have been rumours of a possible collaboration with Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, no official announcement has been made. Nag appears to be taking a voluntary hiatus from the film industry for the time being.

While the Akkineni family navigates these difficult times, fans and industry insiders eagerly await Nag’s return to the big screen. His next project is highly anticipated due to his immense talent and charismatic presence. Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly await Nag’s return in the near future.