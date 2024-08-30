Nagarjuna to share screen space with Rajinikanth in ‘Coolie’

Mumbai: Nagarjuna Akkineni has bagged a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie, which is headlined by veteran star Rajinikanth.

On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to X and shared the update.

“Kicked to have King @iamnagarjuna sir joining the cast of #Coolie as #Simon Welcome on board and wishing you a very happy birthday sir@rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @anbariv @girishganges @philoedit @Dir_Chandhru @sunpictures @PraveenRaja_Off,” he wrote.

In the film, Nagarjuna will portray the role of Simon.

Lokesh also shared Nagarjuna’s first look from the film. He looks dapper in a rugged beard and moustache.

Nagarjuna also took to X and expressed gratitude to Lokesh.

“Thank uuuu Loki, I hv been wanting to work with you since kaithi!!! Absolutely excited for our journey ahead @Dir_Lokesh. Looking forward to be sharing screenspace with the Thalaivar,” he posted.

Coolie is produced by Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures. The filmmakers recently announced that Manjummel Boys star Soubin Shahir has also been roped in for the project.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will also be seen in the highly anticipated social drama ‘Kubera’

His first look from the movie was also revealed earlier in May.