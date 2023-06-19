Nagarjuna’s long break from acting, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: Renowned Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, also known as King Nagarjuna, has been keeping fans guessing about his next project. Despite numerous reports about his upcoming film, no official confirmation has yet been issued.

It was previously reported that Nagarjuna would star in a film directed by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, which is said to be a remake of the popular Malayalam film ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’. According to reports, the film’s announcement was expected in May, with regular production beginning in June. So far, however, there have been no developments in this regard.

According to sources, Nagarjuna is currently prioritising his sons’ careers, as both Naga Chaitanya and Akhil have recently faced setbacks with their respective films. Nagarjuna is eager to guide them back to success by selecting the appropriate scripts, which may cause a delay in his own project.

Following the release of ‘The Ghost,’ Nagarjuna stated that he would take a six-month break before beginning work on his next film. However, it has now been eight months since his last appearance, leaving fans wondering when he will reveal his next project.

While fans wait for news from Nagarjuna, they remain optimistic that the actor will soon reveal his highly anticipated upcoming film. With his impressive filmography and immense popularity, Nagarjuna’s next project is sure to pique the interest of his fans and the film industry. Let’s see if he will directly return onscreen with Bigg Boss Telugu season 7.