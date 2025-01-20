Nagarjuna’s 2nd son Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab: Wedding date

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s favorite “most eligible bachelor,” Akhil Akkineni, is ready to start a new chapter in his life. The actor recently got engaged to Zainab Ravadji, and fans are excited as the Akkineni family prepares for another grand wedding.

Akhil Akkineni Wedding Details

It is said that Akhil and Zainab’s wedding is officially set for 24th March 2025. The ceremony is expected to take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply connected to the Akkineni family’s legacy, ensuring a grand and memorable celebration. It is noteworthy that even Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married at the same venue.

There’s also talk of a destination wedding. If that happens, the couple is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad for friends, family, and industry bigwigs.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The Akkineni family is known for hosting glamorous events. The wedding is expected to be attended by top Tollywood stars, Bollywood celebrities, business leaders, cricketers, and political figures, making it a truly star-studded affair.

Akhil started his acting career with Sisindri as a child artist and made his debut as a hero in Akhil. Though his career faced challenges with films like Agent, he is determined to make a strong comeback.