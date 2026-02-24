Nagarkurnool: Temple mgmt booked under SC/ST Act in infant death case

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool police on Monday, February 23, collected caste certificates of both the victim’s family and the accused as part of their investigation into the death of a two-month-old infant during the Mallanna jatara at Kummera.

A case has been registered against members of the temple management under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officials said the state government has instructed the Endowments Department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the functioning of the temple and submit a report. Police have also written to the government seeking compensation for the bereaved family under the SC/ST (POA) Act.

Postmortem conducted

A post-mortem examination (PME) was conducted on the baby girl’s body, and it was later handed over to her parents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivas, the investigating officer, inspected the temple premises along with his team, gathered statements regarding the alleged assault, and seized CCTV footage as well as mobile phone recordings captured by devotees.

“The PME report is awaited. Based on the findings, relevant sections of the case may be altered. Some of the accused are absconding, and special teams have been formed to apprehend them,” police stated.

Complaint details alleged abuse, assault

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on February 18 when Mounika, a Scheduled Caste woman, visited the temple with her family. She allegedly questioned the demand for a Rs 100 entry fee and asked for a receipt.

Temple committee member Srinivas Reddy reportedly insisted on the payment. When she showed receipts collected from other devotees and refused to pay without proper documentation, he allegedly abused her by referring to her caste and pushed her to the ground by pulling her saree.

Her husband Ganesh later confronted the temple representatives. Police said several villagers, including the local sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy, allegedly dragged him into a nearby storeroom and assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, resulting in bleeding injuries and dislodged teeth.

Mounika, who was carrying her infant daughter on her shoulder, reportedly pleaded for her husband’s release. During the altercation, Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the baby to fall.

Mounika stated that she noticed the child had become unconscious and attempted to feed her, but was again assaulted. The infant was subsequently declared dead.

Police said further action will depend on the post-mortem findings, while efforts continue to trace the remaining accused.