If Hyderabad is known for its Biryani, Nagpur has its own culinary treasures waiting to be discovered. Called the Orange City of India, Nagpur isn’t just about its juicy oranges, it’s a paradise for food lovers who enjoy bold, spicy, and homely flavours. From fiery curries to comforting snacks, Siasat.com explores the taste of Nagpur’s most famous local dishes.

Popular dishes to try in Nagpur

1. Saoji Cuisine – The Fiery Heart of Nagpur

If you love spice, Saoji cuisine is a must-try. Originating from the Halba-Koshti community, it’s known for its rich, dark, and extremely spicy gravies. The famous Saoji Chicken or Saoji Mutton are cooked with a special blend of over 30 spices. Served with bhakri (millet flatbread) or rice, it’s a dish that truly represents the city’s bold taste.

2. Tarri Poha – The Morning Favourite

Nagpur’s mornings begin with Tarri Poha, a light yet filling breakfast. Soft flattened rice (poha) is topped with a spicy chickpea curry (tarri), and finished with sev, onions, lemon, and coriander. It’s sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy all at once a perfect start to the day.

3. Nagpuri Samosa – Small but Mighty

These mini samosas are smaller than the ones you’ll find elsewhere but packed with flavour. Crispy on the outside and filled with spicy mashed potatoes, they’re the perfect evening snack with a cup of tea, especially on a rainy day.

4. Orange Barfi – The Sweet Side of Nagpur

Nagpur’s famous Orange Barfi blends milk, sugar, and orange pulp to create a refreshing citrus-flavoured sweet. It’s tangy, soft, and aromatic a dessert that perfectly captures the city’s signature fruit.

5. Patodi Rassa – Homely and Comforting

Patodi Rassa is a local comfort food made from gram flour cakes (patodi) soaked in a spicy curry (rassa). Eaten with rice or bhakri, it’s a simple but satisfying meal loved by locals.

6. Shev Bhaji – Crunchy, Spicy Happiness

A true Nagpuri classic, Shev Bhaji features crunchy gram flour noodles cooked in a spicy tomato gravy. The texture of the sev adds a delightful bite, making it a favourite with both rice and roti.

7. Matka Roti – The Clay Pot Bread

Unique to the region, Matka Roti is cooked on the inside of a clay pot, giving it a soft, smoky texture and earthy aroma. It pairs beautifully with Saoji curries or Shev Bhaji.

A Taste Worth the Trip

Nagpur’s food reflects its spirit: warm, spicy, and full of life. Whether it’s Tarri Poha for breakfast or Saoji curry for dinner, every bite tells a story. The next time you travel beyond Hyderabad, make a stop in Nagpur, a city where every meal is an experience worth savouring.