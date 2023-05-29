Nagpur: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq

Nagpur: A man was booked in Nagpur for allegedly giving his wife divorce through the triple talaq method, which has been banned, a police official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Ayaz Sheikh (34) of Bhandara, gave divorce to his wife over phone, after which she filed a case with Sakkardara police station, the official said.

The man and the 26-year-old woman had got married in 2015 but the former was torturing and harassing her, the official said quoting the complaint.

He has been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the official added.