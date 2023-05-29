Nagpur: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:49 pm IST
MP: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Nagpur: A man was booked in Nagpur for allegedly giving his wife divorce through the triple talaq method, which has been banned, a police official said on Monday.

The man, identified as Ayaz Sheikh (34) of Bhandara, gave divorce to his wife over phone, after which she filed a case with Sakkardara police station, the official said.

Also Read
Rajasthan man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in MP’s Guna

The man and the 26-year-old woman had got married in 2015 but the former was torturing and harassing her, the official said quoting the complaint.

MS Education Academy

He has been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button