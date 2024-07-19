Nagpur man held for defrauding BJP MLA’s mother of Rs 2 lakh

The accused, Roshan Shyamsunder Shahare, told the police he accessed the bank account details of the 82-year-old woman from a mobile SIM card

Published: 19th July 2024 6:32 pm IST
Gondia: Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Nagpur for fraudulently withdrawing nearly Rs 2 lakh from the bank account of the mother of Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale in Gondia district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Roshan Shyamsunder Shahare, a resident of Gittikhadan in Nagpur, told the police he accessed the bank account details of the 82-year-old woman from a mobile SIM card that he purchased recently, said the official.

Using the details stored in the SIM card, Shahare withdrew Rs 1,82,048 online between July 3 and July 16 from the account maintained with the branch of a government-owned bank in Tirora town of Gondia district, he said.

After the fraudulent transactions came to light, Tirora MLA Rahangdale`s assistant Vivek Dhore lodged a police complaint.

While probing the case, the police zeroed in on Shahare and arrested him, said the official.

A cheating case under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, he added.

