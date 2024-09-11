Nagpur school teacher held for molesting 2 girls, abusing 9 boys

The committee reported that the teacher had molested and abused the students, the Sadar police official said.

Published: 11th September 2024
Nagpur: Police have arrested a school teacher in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on charges of molesting two minor girls and physically abusing nine boys, an official said on Wednesday.

The two girl students complained to the principal of the school located in Sadar area that the 47-year-old teacher indulged in obscene activities and molested them.

There were also complaints that the teacher physically abused nine boys, the official said.

The principal constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

The principal subsequently lodged a police complaint.

The police on Tuesday arrested the teacher, who taught mathematics and history at the school, and registered a case against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

