Naidu invites UAE oil giants, pushes petro & tech sector investments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday informed top executives of a UAE oil company that there are abundant investment opportunities in the state in the petrochemicals and oil sector.

3-day visit to the UAE

The chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told the representative of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Ahmed Bin Thalit, in Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, about the available opportunities for investments in petrochemical, oil, LNG, gas processing, port logistics and green energy sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

“Andhra Pradesh has abundant opportunities for investments in petrochemicals and the oil sector,” said Naidu in an official press release.

On the second day of his tour, the CM apprised Bin Thalit that places surrounding Krishnapatnam, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada ports are more suitable for investments in petroleum products.

Both parties decided to prepare a roadmap for technical cooperation between ADNOC and Andhra Pradesh, said the press release.

He informed them that quantum computer services will be available in Amaravati from January 2026, and invited them to participate in the CII – Partnership Summit on November 14 and 15.

Later, participating in a luncheon meeting with industrialists in Abu Dhabi, the chief minister explained to them that his aim is to make Andhra Pradesh a technology destination.

He showcased the opportunities available for investments in data centres, artificial intelligence, machine learning, fintech, health tech, cloud computing and digital governance in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu observed that the innovation ecosystem will be further strengthened in Andhra Pradesh with the help of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Naidu proposes working group for coordination

He proposed a working group for coordination between technology companies in the UAE and Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the CM held one-on-one meetings with several industrial giants in Abu Dhabi and informed them about the investment opportunities in the food processing and energy sectors.

Naidu deliberated with the representatives of Apex Investments, Masdar, Agthiya Group and Lulu Group.

He requested Apex Investments chairman Khalifa Khouri and Masdar CEO Md Jameel Al Ramahi to invest in the energy sector.

As tech giant Google is going to set up AI data centres in Vizag, he said these companies can focus on green energy and hotels.

Apex Investments representatives discussed with the chief minister the battery storage sector and agreed to send super capacitor products to the state, said an official press release.

Meeting with Masdar group, Agthia group

Naidu invited the Masdar group for investments in solar, wind, green energy and battery sectors.

In a separate meeting with Agthia group CEO Salmeen Alameri and Lulu Group chairman Yusuf Ali, the Chief Minister requested them for investments in the food processing industry.

Naidu noted that they should focus on setting up a chocolate factory in the southern state.

The Chief Minister invited all the industry giants for the partnership summit.

Naidu is touring the Emirates to promote Andhra Pradesh, win investments and invite industrialists to the forthcoming CII Partnership Summit in Vizag in November.