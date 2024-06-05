Naidu says Jagan a case study of “what a leader shouldn’t be like”

Amaravati: Calling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political history as a ‘case study’ to show the world as to how a ruler shouldn’t be, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that many leaders have lost the elections in the past, but never has it been the case where the people have voted saying they didn’t want to see a leader come to power again, which was witnessed in 2024 AP assembly elections.

Addressing media at TDP party office in Nampally before leaving to Delhi to take part in the NDA alliance partners’ meet on Wednesday, Naidu said that the state has gone back by 30 years in development under YSRCP rule.

He said that the first to experience freedom after the results was the media, followed by the people of Andhra Pradesh. He recounted how TDP workers have spent sleepless nights and how media persons were harassed and made to appear before CBI and ED.

He also recalled how Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was socially boycotted and prevented from entering Visakhapatnam by the YSRCP government.

“I don’t need to explain why such results have come in AP, as you all know that. Always right to speech is a fundamental right in a democracy. People were made to part with that right. Not just that, freedom to live, right to enjoy one’s property were jeopardised. In such a situation, how three parties have come together is known. Then and now, our thought process has been the same. The people should win, and the State should remain. We were able to achieve that much,” Naidu said.

“I have seen ten elections in my political career, but in the history of TDP, this election will be written in golden letters in the history of our people,” he said.

Naidu appreciated NRIs who have spent up to Rs 5 lakh to come home and vote, and also the daily-wage labourers, who came out to vote on a hungry stomach, just to make their voices heard.

Ups and downs in the politics is a normal aspect. But the country, democracy, and political parties are forever. Power is temporary. If political parties work as per the people’s mandate the people will respect them. If not those parties will go extinct,” Naidu observed.