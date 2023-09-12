Naidu’s arrest: Get ready to fight for AP, says Balakrishna

Hindupur MLA and noted Telugu cinema star, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also a TDP politburo member, on Tuesday called upon the people to “get ready for a war” for the welfare of the state.

“I am there with you all and the time has come for the people to fight for the welfare of the whole state,” Balakrishna told media persons at the TDP headquarters at Amaravati.

“The people should understand how the situation in the state has deteriorated as the voters elected a person who sought a chance to rule them,” he remarked.

“Do not fear any kind of harassment and the time is now ripe for all the people to come forward to fight for their rights, he said.

Terming the chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a “Saturn plaguing the state”, Balakrishna said that the chief minister is simply ‘looting’ the state.

“As Jagan was behind bars for 16 months he wants to see to it that Chandrababu is in jail at least for 16 days and thus he designed this scam with fake evidence,” he remarked. “The fear of losing power is haunting Jagan and thus he resorted to this kind of atrocious act,” he added..

Balakrishna claimed that Chandrababu is taken into custody only with some ‘political vindictiveness’

and the ruling party leaders are resorting to ‘mis propaganda’ that Chandrababu is involved in this scam. “The Skill Development Corporation is a project taken up for the future of the youth and these leaders are trying to sling mud at it with the sole aim of defaming him,” he added.

The TDP politburo member and former chairman of the Legislative Council, MA Shariff, former ministers, Kollu Ravindra and Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, MLCs Panchumarti Anuradha and AshokBabu were among those who were present at the media conference.