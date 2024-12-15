Naidu’s Swarna Andhra 2047 vision is ‘gimmick’ lacking substance: Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ vision as a ‘gimmick’ lacking substance.

The former chief minister asserted that the vision was a ‘superficial attempt’ to mislead people.

“Chandrababu Naidu got into another publicity stunt in the name of Vision 2047. This is another ploy to cheat people. There is no place for the state’s needs, people’s needs, and above all reality in Chandrababu’s document (vision),” said Reddy in a post on X.

1.విజన్‌-2047 పేరిట @ncbn మరో మారు పబ్లిసిటీ స్టంట్‌కు దిగారు. ప్రజలను మభ్యపెట్టడానికి, మాయచేడానికి ఇదొక ఎత్తుగడ మాత్రమే. చంద్రబాబుగారి పత్రంలో రాష్ట్రం అవసరాలకు, ప్రజల అవసరాలకు చోటేలేదు, వాస్తవిక దృక్పథం అంతకన్నా లేదు. ఆయన పాలన ఎప్పుడూ ప్రజలు తనకిచ్చిన ఐదేళ్ల కాలంలో తన… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 15, 2024

Criticising Naidu’s earlier plan of ‘Vision 2020’, the opposition leader said, it was the darkest chapter in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The state witnessed widespread farmer suicides, mass migrations in search of livelihood, and rising unemployment around that vision, Reddy alleged.

Further, the YSRCP chief alleged that instead of addressing these issues, Naidu had allegedly sold off valuable public assets to his associates in the guise of privatisation and the ‘corruption was rampant’.

Charging that Vision 2029 announced by Naidu in 2014 also failed to go beyond ‘hollow promises’, Reddy alleged that the former’s visions never executed a single impactful project.

“Did he build a single government medical college, hospital, or school? Did he create ports, harbours, or improve agriculture? Did he generate jobs or invest in the future of Andhra Pradesh? The answer is no,” Jagan alleged.

Terming Naidu’s statement that the southern state would achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047 as a baseless statement, the former CM alleged that the TDP supremo’s tenures were marked by consistent revenue deficits while his leadership failed to create wealth or bring financial stability to the state.

“While the YSRCP government focused on uplifting the poor, creating equal opportunities, and eradicating poverty, Chandrababu Naidu continues to dismantle welfare schemes, sell public assets to his cronies, and deepen inequalities in society,” Reddy added.