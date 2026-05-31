Nalgonda govt hospital plunged into darkness amid power cut

Hyderabad: A major power outage at the 1,500-bed Government General Hospital in Gollagudem, Nalgonda, one of the largest government healthcare facilities in the state, on Saturday night, May 30, has reportedly caused serious inconvenience to patients and medical staff.

According to reports, the electricity supply has remained disrupted for more than two hours, affecting several critical services within the hospital. The situation has raised concerns as the power cut reportedly extended to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where critically ill patients are undergoing treatment.

Hospital services affected

Patients and their attendants were forced to endure difficult conditions during the prolonged outage. Several hospital services and medical systems were reportedly affected, while patients struggled with discomfort amid the lack of electricity.

Meanwhile, videos and visuals purportedly showing darkened hospital wards and patients waiting during the outage are circulating widely on social media, drawing public attention to the situation and sparking concerns over emergency preparedness at the facility.

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రాష్ట్రంలో ఉన్న ప్రభుత్వ పెద్ద ఆస్పత్రుల్లో నల్లగొండ లో ఉన్న 1500 పడకల గొల్లగూడెం ఆసుపత్రి ఒకటి. pic.twitter.com/6M0sx4f6v5 — Journalist Shankar Goud (@shankar_journo) May 30, 2026

The authenticity and full context of the visuals have not been independently verified.

The Nalgonda Government General Hospital, a 1,500-bed facility serving thousands of patients from across the district and neighbouring regions, is considered one of the state’s key public healthcare institutions.

Further details are awaited.