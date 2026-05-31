Nalgonda govt hospital plunged into darkness amid power cut

Electricity supply remained disrupted for over two hours, with reports indicating that even the ICU was affected, causing inconvenience to patients and attendants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:59 am IST
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Visuals of the powercut at government hospital in Gollagudem. Photo: X.

Hyderabad: A major power outage at the 1,500-bed Government General Hospital in Gollagudem, Nalgonda, one of the largest government healthcare facilities in the state, on Saturday night, May 30, has reportedly caused serious inconvenience to patients and medical staff.

According to reports, the electricity supply has remained disrupted for more than two hours, affecting several critical services within the hospital. The situation has raised concerns as the power cut reportedly extended to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where critically ill patients are undergoing treatment.

Hospital services affected

Patients and their attendants were forced to endure difficult conditions during the prolonged outage. Several hospital services and medical systems were reportedly affected, while patients struggled with discomfort amid the lack of electricity.

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Meanwhile, videos and visuals purportedly showing darkened hospital wards and patients waiting during the outage are circulating widely on social media, drawing public attention to the situation and sparking concerns over emergency preparedness at the facility.

The authenticity and full context of the visuals have not been independently verified.

The Nalgonda Government General Hospital, a 1,500-bed facility serving thousands of patients from across the district and neighbouring regions, is considered one of the state’s key public healthcare institutions.

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Further details are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 10:59 am IST

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