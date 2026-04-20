Nalgonda man arrested for obscene comments against actress Anasuya Bharadwaj

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Nalgonda has been arrested for targeting actress Anasuya Bharadwaj with defamatory and obscene social media content, Cyberabad cybercrime police said on Monday, April 20.

The accused, identified as Dorepalli Chanti, is a resident of Alwala village located in Thirumalagiri mandal. He was tracked down for operating the handle @chantidhorapally and booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act for harming the dignity and reputation of a citizen.

The actress had filed a complaint stating that since December 23, 2025, several individuals and social media pages had been posting obscene, abusive and defamatory comments about her on online platforms, local reports stated.

Also Read After arrests for abusive comments on Renu Desai, Hyderabad police warn users

Earlier this month, two people from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for posting objectionable comments on reels featuring actress Renu Desai.

The police have warned against cyberbullying and harassment, saying such offensive and insulting material on social media will attract stern action under the law.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has urged citizens not to encourage such content through likes and shares, stressing that digital platforms must be used responsibly.