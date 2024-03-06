Telangana: Nalgonda cops arrest 6 for stealing fuel from lorries

The accused would target lorries parked along the highways of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts at night

The accused with the police. (Image: Siasat)

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police arrested a gang of six people for allegedly stealing diesel from trucks parked on roadside. The accused would steal fuel from lorries parked on the roadside at night.

According to Nalgonda SP Chandana Deepti, the accused were identified as Banawat Balabaddunayak alias Balu Nayak, Banawat Gobind Naik, Merajut Srinu Naik, Mudawat Venkateshwarlu Naik, Vadtya Raju Nayak, and Merajut Babri Naik, all residents of Sitarampuram Thanda, Palnadu district in AP.

The gang would operate in three to four vehicles. The accused would target lorries parked along the highways of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts at night. After the drivers went to sleep, they would break open the tank lock or remove the screws and siphon fuel off the tank. “They used to fill diesel in cans with the help of a pipe and transport them to Andhra Pradesh in their vehicles and sell the stolen diesel,” said the SP.

According to police, the gang sold about 1,500 liters of diesel to Nenavat Taku Naik of Kondrapole village of Damaracherla mandal, who currently remains absconding.

Cases are booked against the gang in Wadapally, Miryalaguda – I Town, Miryalaguda Rural, Madgualapally, Chityala, Narketpally and Kattangur police stations.

