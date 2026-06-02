Nalgonda: Woman Sub-Inspector collapses during Telangana Formation Day event

Hyderabad: A female Sub-Inspector (SI) collapsed while on duty during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 2.

The SI, identified as Amreen, reportedly collapsed due to heatstroke. As soon as Amreen fell to the ground, police personnel present at the venue rushed to help her.

A woman Sub Inspector collapsed while on duty during Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 2.



The SI, Amreen, reportedly collapsed due to heat stroke. As soon as Amreen fell to the ground, police personnel present at the venue rushed to help her.



A… pic.twitter.com/B3elIpSlKJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

A video shared on social media showed the security personnel taking Amreen inside a tent for necessary treatment.

Telangana experiencing heatwave

The incident in Nalgonda comes at a time when the state is experiencing a heatwave. On May 24, temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of Telangana.

Dahegaon village located in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, recorded the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dandepally in Mancherial and Maddirala in Suryapet at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Severe heatwave scorches Telangana, temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius

Nearly 200 people have reportedly died of heatstroke across the state.