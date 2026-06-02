Nalgonda: Woman Sub-Inspector collapses during Telangana Formation Day event

The SI, Amreen, reportedly collapsed due to heat stroke.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 1:50 pm IST
Sub Inspector Amreen is helped by colleagues after collapsing
Sub Inspector Amreen is helped by colleagues after collapsing

Hyderabad: A female Sub-Inspector (SI) collapsed while on duty during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Nalgonda on Tuesday, June 2.

The SI, identified as Amreen, reportedly collapsed due to heatstroke. As soon as Amreen fell to the ground, police personnel present at the venue rushed to help her.

A video shared on social media showed the security personnel taking Amreen inside a tent for necessary treatment.

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Telangana experiencing heatwave

The incident in Nalgonda comes at a time when the state is experiencing a heatwave. On May 24, temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius  in some parts of Telangana.

Dahegaon village located in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, recorded the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dandepally in Mancherial and Maddirala in Suryapet at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Nearly 200 people have reportedly died of heatstroke across the state.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 1:50 pm IST

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