NALSAR backs NLSIU students after convocation axed amid CJI row

Hyderabad: The Student Bar Council of the city-based NALSAR University of Law has expressed its solidarity with the graduating batch of 2026 of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, after its convocation was cancelled recently.

NLSIU had cancelled its 34th annual convocation for the graduating batch of 2026, citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

The development came days after the students and alumni of NLSIU had opposed CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending the convocation scheduled for September 12.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The Student Bar Council, an elected body of the NALSAR University of Law, in a recent statement, said it stands in solidarity with the NLSIU students and, especially, the Batch of 2026, in light of the administration’s decision to cancel the convocation.

“While we refrain from commenting on the contested versions of what led to such an impasse, it cannot be emphasised enough that a convocation marks a poignant milestone, recognising years of learning, growth, hard work, and the beginning of a new chapter in a student’s life. Snatching this opportunity from students, which would have enabled them to savour this moment with family and friends, is cruel. Students had already made arrangements to attend the convocation, including arrangements for their families,” it said.

Students asked to re-invite CJI

The statement further said in NLSIU, the office of the Chancellor is helmed by the CJI in his ex-officio capacity. Convocations are convened by the Chancellor, and degrees are conferred in their name.

“In this light, students had agreed to the presence of the CJI at their convocation. However, it is particularly concerning, and deserves condemnation, that students were asked to issue a public letter of ‘re-invitation’ to the CJI”.

“In the current circumstances, especially in light of the BCI controversy, requiring students to publicly re-invite the CJI is nothing but asking them to go back on their act of dissent and forsake their principled act of solidarity. Such imposition of an onerous burden on the graduating cohort, by pushing them to choose between a lifetime event, i.e. convocation, and their right to dissent, will have only one consequence: a chilling effect on future acts of dissent and solidarity,” it said.

NLSIU failed standards of transparency: NALSAR

It alleged that the NLSIU administration, in an act of lightning speed, cancelled the convocation with an oblique reference to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ – “failing the standards of transparency” expected from a legal institution.

The Student Bar Council claimed it is apparent that other options, including postponing the convocation, were not explored.

NALSAR-CJI-BCI row

The Student Bar Council of NALSAR University of Law on August 15 condemned the Bar Council of India over its now-revoked order directing state bars not to enrol any 2026 graduate of the university and sought an apology from the BCI chairperson, Manan Kumar Mishra, for alleged objectionable comments against the students and faculty.

Earlier, a section of students of NALSAR had in July written to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite the CJI as chief guest to the varsity’s convocation.