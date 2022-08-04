NALSAR signs MoU with LEAFS to work with farmers, train youth

Hyderabad: The NALSAR law university on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Legal Empowerment and Assistance for Farmers Society (LEAFS) with the aim of empowering farmers with awareness about legal issues.

“Farmers in the state are having to interact with the law at different stages during the process of ploughing fields to selling produce. There are more than 200 legislations governing agriculture in the state. However, the farmers are ignorant of the laws which are made for their benefit and are not getting legal assistance whenever it is needed,” said a press note from NALSAR.

NALSAR will work to provide free legal aid and advice to farmers in the hopes of empowering them.

The university has also previously trained rural youth as paralegals. These paralegals were instrumental in resolving the land problems of more than a million poor families in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR), NALSAR under the leadership of Professor V Balakista Reddy, VC Designate and registrar of NALSAR, previously undertook several initiatives including review of land laws, paralegal training, awareness programmes, training of revenue and agency officers etc.

The same CTLR will now provide legal aid and access to justice to farmers on agriculture issues.

Under president M Sunil Kumar’s leadership, LEAFS undertook several initiatives for the farmers including ‘Land Rights Test’, ‘Land Rights Lab’, ‘Sagunyayam’, ‘Land Justice Camps’, ‘Your Land- Your Rights’, ‘Nyayaganta’ and ‘Sagunyayanestham’.

The MoU signed on Thursday aims to take up various initiatives for empowering the farmers, training the youth on agricultural laws, organising Agri legal aid camps and conducting awareness programmes for farmers.