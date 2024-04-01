‘Namaz first,’ says Sania Mirza at Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza recently graced the much-talked-about Ramzan expo ‘Daawat E Ramzan’ in Hyderabad, hosted by her sister Anam Mirza. During her visit, Sania interacted with fans and followers, urging everyone to prioritize offering Namaz before visiting the expo.

A viral video circulating on Instagram captures Sania Mirza’s message to attendees, emphasizing the importance of prayer. She said, “Ibaadat bhi kariye, Taraweeyan bhi zara jaayiye. Taraweeh se phele math aayiye. Hum log k paas yahan Tahajjud padne ki bhi jagah hai,” encouraging visitors to engage in prayer before indulging in the festivities.

The Daawat-e-Ramzan expo is currently underway at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur, commencing on March 27 and continuing until April 10. Offering a diverse array of activities, the expo boasts an extensive lineup of stalls showcasing various products, including food, clothing, jewelry, and more.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of Ramzan and indulge in a culinary journey, sampling delectable delights such as haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.