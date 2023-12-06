Namaz room to walk-in closet: Sania Mirza gives Dubai villa tour

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza, the renowned former Indian tennis player, is known for her exceptional skills on the court. She has won six major titles, including three in mixed doubles and three in women’s doubles.

She even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. Sania has been the recipient of the 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India).

Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 in Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October of 2018. After her marriage, Sania made Dubai her second home. Earlier, she used to stay at a lavish villa in Palm Jumeirah and later moved to a new house in 2022.

Walkthrough Sania Mirza’s Dubai Abode

The tennis sensation shared a sneak peek into her luxurious Dubai home in a recent episode of Asian Paints – Where The Heart Is.

Sania’s home, a beautiful blend of Greek style and modern elegance, is sure to captivate you all with its warm and classy ambience. From a spacious living area, amazing wall textures, a large pool, and curtains to vintage wall pieces, Sania Mirzas’s new abode is all things classy and royal.

Izzy’s Favourite Pool & Garden Area

During the tour, Sania also revealed her favourite space – the Namaz room, a prayer room that radiates warmth.

In this special room, Sania has adorned the space with sheer curtains and an ice-blue-toned velvet carpet. A matching couch with intricate prints, a vibrant chair, and a table add touches of colour. The prayer room is further embellished with verses from the Quran, a graceful chandelier, and baskets holding essential items for prayer.

Sania & Anam’s Favourite Dressing Room/Walking Closet

The tennis star has created a dedicated space for her love of dressing up, showcasing her fashionable side.

Sania Mirza’s Master Bedroom

Beyond her spiritual haven, Sania’s home reflects her personality and deep love for family.

Izhaan Mirza Malik’s Room

Glimpses Of Spacious, Royal Living Area

The Black & White Room