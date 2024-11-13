Name and photo of third wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has been keeping audiences hooked since its premiere on October 6, 2024. The show has seen several twists, intense arguments, and high emotions, with personalities clashing as they navigate life inside the house.

After the entry of wildcard contestants Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, who have already stirred things up, viewers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the third wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Contestant

Social media is buzzing with the news that popular social media influencer and model Aditi Mistry is set to join the Bigg Boss house.

Aditi Mistry is quite popular name in the entertainment world. An actress, businesswoman, and fine arts expert, Aditi has built a massive following of 2.4 million fans across social media platforms, a number that continues to grow rapidly, especially after her much-talked-about wildcard entry on the show.

Her arrival has left fans excited, who are keen to see how she will impact the ongoing dynamics within the house. Aditi’s entry is sure to shake up the current atmosphere.

Eliminated Contestants So Far

Meanwhile, the show has already seen some eliminations, with Arfeen Khan’s journey coming to an end recently. Other contestants like Shehzada Dhami, Muskan Bamne, Viral Bhabhi (Hema Sharma), and Nyrrra Banerjee have also been eliminated.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.