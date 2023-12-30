Names of 3 confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss 17 as per viewers

Mumbai: Just a day more and Bigg Boss 17 will enter its finale month. According to insiders and media reports, the grand finale of the ongoing season of the controversial reality show is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

As Bigg Boss 17 inches closer to its last leg, avid viewers are buzzing with discussions about the likely finalists and the potential winner of the season. We spoke to many loyal fans of Bigg Boss who closely follow the show and we got three names who they think will for sure enter finale week. They are —

Prediction: Bigg Boss 17 Finalists

1. Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui, a standout contestant from day one, has captured the spotlight with his mastermind gameplay. The show, often orbiting around him, witnessed a twist when Ayesha Khan made a wildcard entry and the whole spotlight shifted towards his personal life.

2. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, a familiar face from the television industry, is anticipated to breeze into the finale, thanks to her popularity. Her intriguing game and occasional clashes with husband and co-contestant Vicky Jain keep her in the headlines.

3. Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar, gaining momentum as one of the strongest contenders, is winning hearts steadily. The tag ‘Audience Choice Abhishek’ is trending, with many considering him as potential winner material.

With around four weeks until the finale (if the reports about the finale date hold true), fans eagerly await to see how these contenders fare in the final stretch of Bigg Boss 17. Only time will reveal who emerges victorious in this season’s gripping reality show.

What's your take on this? Who else do you think are deserving finalists of Bigg Boss 17?

