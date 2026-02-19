Names of top 4 finalists of The 50; Prince Narula out

The makers had planned a 25-day shoot schedule and are reportedly carving out around 50 episodes from it, with the finale slated to air on March 22

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 12:30 pm IST
Faisal Shaikh and Prince Narula
Faisal Shaikh and Prince Narula (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Banijay Asia’s captive gaming reality show The 50 has been registering impressive viewership since its premiere on February 1. The show, which premiered on February 1, saw 50 contestants from the worlds of social media, music, YouTube and television entering the massive palace.

The shoot, which began on January 25, has now entered its final leg. The grand finale is being filmed today, February 19, in Mumbai. Even before the official telecast, several details from the sets have already gone viral online.

The 50 finalists

As per a report by Film Window, the top four finalists of The 50 are —

  • Shiv Thakare
  • Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu
  • Kaka Vikrant
  • Rajat Dalal

The report also suggests that Prince Narula decided to give up his finale ticket, despite being one of the most anticipated contestants this season. According to Film Window, in yesterday’s Ticket to Finale or semi-finale task, Prince won the finale ticket. However, he gave his ticket to Shiv, saying, “He’s my brother and I want him to go to the finale.”

With the top four now confirmed, all eyes are on the finale, and many believe Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, could easily take home the trophy.

The 50 grand finale date

According to reports, the grand finale will be shot on Thursday, February 19, and will be telecast on March 22.

Big names evicted before semi finale

The semi-finale was filmed on February 18, after which six major contestants were eliminated. These include Siwet Tomar, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hamid Barkzi, Arushi, Lovekesh Kataria and Lakshay.

Meanwhile, the show has been performing well on OTT. As reported by Ormax Media, The 50 recorded 6.5 million views in its first week. Although viewership dipped slightly in the second week, it still topped the charts with 5.8 million views.

Who do you think will win The 50? Comment below.

