Namita Thapar hits back at trolls over Namaz health benefits video

Hyderabad: Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Shark Tank India judge, has broken her silence after facing sustained online trolling for a video about the health benefits of Namaz. The backlash began after she shared a reel on March 25, 2026, in which she described Namaz as a full-body exercise that improves flexibility, supports joint health, aids digestion, and benefits mental health through its meditative and repetitive nature.

Facing Personal Attacks

Thapar revealed in a video recorded during her morning commute on April 20, that trolls had been calling her derogatory names for nearly three weeks. She said even her mother was targeted with abusive remarks. Visibly upset, she stopped her car mid-journey to address the harassment, describing it as personal and unacceptable.

I left for bombay at 6.30 am like the hard working professional that I am & stopped the car at 7 am to make this reel as I’ve long realised that silence is not a virtue & one must speak up when they are disrespected. Yes if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against… pic.twitter.com/rvMSu0wXz0 — Namita (@namitathapar) April 20, 2026

Highlighting Selective Outrage

As a healthcare professional, Thapar said her observations about religious practices are rooted in wellness. She noted that she has previously shared content on Hindu traditions, including yoga and Surya Namaskar, without facing similar criticism. She questioned why there is selective outrage when discussing practices from other religions and stressed that the ‘R’ in religion should stand for respect, especially towards women.

Speaking Up Against Injustice

Thapar emphasised that silence is not a virtue. She urged people to speak up when their dignity or basic human rights are attacked. She wrote, “Yes, if wrong things happen at any workplace that are against basic human rights, me and all of us should speak up. I don’t care about personal trolling, I’m used to it over the last five years since Shark Tank, but the purpose of this reel is to request all proud Indians to speak up when they see something wrong, out of humanity and patriotism.”

Invoking Karma and Positivity

Thapar also reminded her critics of karma, warning that God is watching their actions. She concluded her message by encouraging her supporters to spread positivity and counter negativity online, saying, “Negative reels meri bahut viral ho gayi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao.”