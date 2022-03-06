Nampally Area Hospital in bad shape, needs urgent attention

Hyderabad: The government-run Nampally Area Hospital is in a bad shape and needs urgent repairs, especially the hospital’s ceiling which is leaking badly. Hospital’s lab is lacking infrastructure.

The number of patients is increasing gradually with no doctors and other staff to treat them. On average more than 150 patients, mostly pregnant women, visit the hospital daily. Due to the non-existence of lab equipment and other facilities the patients are forced to visit private diagnostic centers.

Speaking about the hospital’s roof leaking problem, an employee of the hospital said that many representations were made with the concerned officials for waterproofing treatment but no action has been taken so far in this regard.

Red Hills Municipal corporator Arif Rizwan said that there are no specialist doctors and advanced medicines in the hospital. “For the past 5 years, there has been no full-time physician. There is only one scanning machine and more than 50 patients wait for scanning and only 20 patients get the chance to undergo a scan. There is an acute shortage of infrastructure. We have made presentations with officials of the health department for the betterment of the lab facility but nothing has been done so far”, Rizwan said.

Rizwan further informed that the local MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj has made a representation with the district collector for the urgent waterproofing of ceiling, the appointment of specialist doctors, and construction of the hospital’s boundary wall as well as the supply of necessary equipment of the Hospital lab.