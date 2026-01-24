Nampally automated parking complex to open on Jan 25

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will operationalise India’s first fully automated multi-level parking complex at Nampally on Sunday, January 25.

The 15-floor facility includes three basements and seven upper floors, providing a total of 10 parking floors with capacity for over 1,200 cars and two-wheeler spaces.

Equipped with robotic parking systems, AI-driven surveillance, solar power, and EV charging stations, the Rs 150 crore project is expected to address severe parking shortages near Nampally railway station and Exhibition Grounds.

PPP model

HMRL has developed this project in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in partnership with Novum, a company owned by tech entrepreneur Harikishen Reddy and his wife Bhavana Reddy.

Constructed on 2,000 square yards of HMRL land under a 50-year concession, the facility will be made available from Sunday after receiving final approvals from various government departments.

In addition, five floors have been allocated for commercial activities to make this project commercially viable.

The complex also houses two well-equipped cinema theatres and a city-viewing gallery on the 11th floor.

The automated puzzle parking system operates entirely via sensors with zero human intervention.

Features

It automatically categorises vehicles — SUVs, sedans, and small cars — and parks them on designated floors.

Unlike mechanical parking systems in Delhi and Mumbai, this system works without pallets, making parking smoother and more efficient.

The entry and exit terminals are spacious and smart, with flat turntables that cater to the needs of elderly individuals, women, and differently-abled users.

Vehicles can be left on the turntable at any angle, and the turntable rotates 360 degrees to position them correctly, NVS Reddy added.

The user experience is designed to be seamless and innovative.

Upon arrival, users receive an entry ticket with a QR code (smart card) that guides them to the terminal.

Swiping the card at the terminal gate opens the gate.

The user then keeps the car on the turntable, applies the handbrake, turns off the engine, and exits.

Swiping the card outside initiates the parking process.

The system scans the vehicle, classifies it, and parks it on its own accordingly.

To retrieve the vehicle, the user pays the fee at the counter, swipes the card at the I/O terminal, and the vehicle returns to the user from the parking platform.