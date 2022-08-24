Nampally court serves notice to BJP leaders in Kavitha’s defamation case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad civil court on Wednesday served notices to Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa in connection with a defamation case filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha.

The BJP leaders were directed by the additional civil judge to not make any defamatory statements against MLC Kavitha either on print, electronic, social media, or any other medium. The next date of hearing was set as September 13.

What are the allegations?

Last week, BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) family members attended the meetings on the Delhi excise policy’s formulation at a five-star hotel.

He further claimed that Telangana and West Bengal have similar excise policy.

“Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR’s family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,” Verma alleged.

Verma also alleged that between the liquor mafia and the AAP government, K Kavitha acted as a middleman.

Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also addressed the media and alleged that KCR’s daughter K Kavitha attended meetings in the five-star hotel on the excise policy in Delhi.

“She (K Kavitha) was the one who brought liquor mafias from south India to Delhi. Advance money was paid for Goa and Punjab elections,” Sirsa alleged.

Kavitha rubbished the allegations, stating that BJP is using central agencies to target opposition leaders. “All the allegations leveled by BJP leaders will remain allegations”, she added.

Reacting to Delhi BJP leaders’ attempt to drag TRS in the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Kavitha said that she will move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.