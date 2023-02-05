Nanded gets ready for first public meet of BRS outside Telangana

At 4 pm, CM KCR will have a press conference before returning to Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th February 2023 8:44 am IST
Roads being decorated with BRS party banners and balloons ahead of CM KCR's first public gathering in Nanded, Maharashtra (Photo: Twitter/@BRSParty)

Hyderabad: With chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao all set to address his first public gathering outside Telangana as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Sunday, a sense of excitement and curiosity is felt amongst the locals.

According to reports, KCR will land at the Nanded airport by 12:50 pm. He will offer his floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue near the venue followed by a visit to a Gurudwara.

At around 1:30 pm, KCR is expected to reach the venue where many senior leaders from Maharashtra will join the party after his address to the people. At 4 pm, a press conference is scheduled before returning to Hyderabad.

Also Read
Telangana: Leaders, politicians of Maharashtra meet CM KCR

BRS party workers have ensured no stone is unturned in welcoming their leader as Nanded is being decked with party flags, banners, and balloons. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has been monitoring the arrangements since last week.

It is reported that Reddy interacted with the locals including Sarpanchs, and public representatives, and have been informing the locals of BRS’s successful welfare schemes in Telangana.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button