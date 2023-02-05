Nanded gets ready for first public meet of BRS outside Telangana

Hyderabad: With chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao all set to address his first public gathering outside Telangana as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Sunday, a sense of excitement and curiosity is felt amongst the locals.

According to reports, KCR will land at the Nanded airport by 12:50 pm. He will offer his floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue near the venue followed by a visit to a Gurudwara.

At around 1:30 pm, KCR is expected to reach the venue where many senior leaders from Maharashtra will join the party after his address to the people. At 4 pm, a press conference is scheduled before returning to Hyderabad.

BRS party workers have ensured no stone is unturned in welcoming their leader as Nanded is being decked with party flags, banners, and balloons. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has been monitoring the arrangements since last week.

It is reported that Reddy interacted with the locals including Sarpanchs, and public representatives, and have been informing the locals of BRS’s successful welfare schemes in Telangana.