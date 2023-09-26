Nara Brahmani poised to lead TDP in the event of Lokesh’s arrest

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: The recent arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu, has sparked discussions and speculations about the party’s leadership. There are concerns that Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, may also face arrest in the near future.

TDP leaders have indicated that if Nara Lokesh, who serves as the party’s general secretary, is arrested, his wife Nara Brahmani will step in to lead the party.

Ayyanna Patrudu, a TDP politburo member, made this announcement during a protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

There have been reports suggesting that Nara Lokesh might be arrested upon his return to Rajahmundry from New Delhi. Party leaders in Delhi and Vijayawada are closely monitoring the situation.

Much like his father, Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh has reportedly expressed his willingness to face imprisonment, viewing the government’s actions as retaliatory measures aimed at harming the TDP.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that the Telugu Desam party is not short of capable leaders and that leadership transitions can occur if necessary. In such a scenario, Brahmani would assume leadership responsibilities.

At the time of Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, Nara Lokesh was engaged in a statewide tour. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is allegedly preparing to arrest Nara Lokesh in connection with a skill development scam.

