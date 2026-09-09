Narayana student assaulted in Hyderabad, FIR registered

The victim was immediately rushed to Apna Hospital.

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Narayana student assaulted in Hyderabad, FIR registered
Narayana student assaulted in Hyderabad, FIR registered

Hyderabad: The IS Sadan Police Station in Hyderabad has registered a case after a 16-year-old Intermediate second-year student was allegedly abused and beaten by three of his college colleagues.

The incident took place on Monday, September 7, near 7B Ground in Santosh Nagar.

Student studies in Hyderabad’s Narayana College

The complainant, Khalid Bin Hussain, told police that his 16-year-old son, Abdul Rahman Bin Khaled, is an Intermediate second-year student at Narayana Junior College in Santosh Nagar.

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According to the complaint, the three accused persons allegedly abused and beat Abdul Rahman over an issue involving papers. College faculty members reportedly intervened, stopped the incident and sent the students home.

The complaint further stated that after college, two of the accused persons allegedly stopped Abdul Rahman and challenged him to a fight.

Abdul Rahman then went to 7B Ground, where, according to the complaint, one of the accused persons allegedly beat him, resulting in severe injuries and loss of consciousness. The victim was immediately rushed to Apna Hospital.

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Police begin investigation

The complaint was received at IS Sadan Police Station at 10:30 pm on September 7.

Police then registered a first investigation report (FIR) FIR under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt) read with 3(5) (crime committed by multiple people with a shared goal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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