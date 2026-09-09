Narayana student assaulted in Hyderabad, FIR registered

Hyderabad: The IS Sadan Police Station in Hyderabad has registered a case after a 16-year-old Intermediate second-year student was allegedly abused and beaten by three of his college colleagues.

The incident took place on Monday, September 7, near 7B Ground in Santosh Nagar.

Student studies in Hyderabad’s Narayana College

The complainant, Khalid Bin Hussain, told police that his 16-year-old son, Abdul Rahman Bin Khaled, is an Intermediate second-year student at Narayana Junior College in Santosh Nagar.

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According to the complaint, the three accused persons allegedly abused and beat Abdul Rahman over an issue involving papers. College faculty members reportedly intervened, stopped the incident and sent the students home.

A dispute between two minor students over an exam paper at Narayana Junior College’s Santoshnagar branch escalated into a group clash in Hyderabad’s Old City.



One student, Syed Noman, was allegedly attacked by a group of youths at Indo-English 7B ground and sustained serious… pic.twitter.com/dssgph4VS2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 9, 2026

The complaint further stated that after college, two of the accused persons allegedly stopped Abdul Rahman and challenged him to a fight.

Abdul Rahman then went to 7B Ground, where, according to the complaint, one of the accused persons allegedly beat him, resulting in severe injuries and loss of consciousness. The victim was immediately rushed to Apna Hospital.

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Police begin investigation

The complaint was received at IS Sadan Police Station at 10:30 pm on September 7.

Police then registered a first investigation report (FIR) FIR under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt) read with 3(5) (crime committed by multiple people with a shared goal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).