Narcotics worth Rs 462 cr seized at Hyderabad airport destroyed

This disposal of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was carried out through incineration at the Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal village

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Customs Department on Tuesday destroyed 216.69 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances, valued at Rs. 468.02 crore in the illicit market, which were confiscated from passengers at the RGI Airport.

This disposal of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was carried out through incineration at the Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal village, Medchal district, Telangana.

The assortment of drugs included 27.91 kilograms of heroin, 136.28 kilograms of mephedrone, and 52.5 kilograms of ganja. Additionally, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 40 lakh were also disposed of.

These substances had been apprehended from individuals hailing from various countries, including Nigerians, Tanzanians, South Africans, Beninese, and Indians, by the diligent officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs Department at RGI Airport.

