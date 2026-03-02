Nargis Fakhri says her ‘brain is on high alert’ in Dubai amid Middle East tensions

Mumbai: Amid the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri shared a vulnerable post about battling anxiety and sleeplessness while in Dubai, saying the uncertainty of “what’s going to happen next” left her feeling on edge.

Nargis posted a picture on her Instagram Stories from the balcony of her hotel and added the geotag Downtown Dubai. The actress wrote about the lingering sense of uncertainty that often accompanies anxiety.

“No matter what, this feeling of anxiety & dread lingers becuz you just don’t know what’s gona happen next,” she wrote.

Describing a restless night, Nargis added that her mind refused to switch off despite the late hour.

“Can’t even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It’s so late and I’m wide awake,” concluded the actress.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, hours after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel, local television channel al-Jadeed reported.

The Israeli strikes targeted Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, prompting residents to flee their homes amid fears of further escalation, according to the report. Ambulances rushed to the affected areas to evacuate casualties. No official toll was immediately available, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said in a statement that it had launched rockets and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the Saturday killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

On Sunday, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) advised Iran to “return to its senses” and deal with its neighbouring nations with reason and responsibility before the “circle of isolation and escalation widens”.

Anwar Gargash, senior diplomatic advisor to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated that Iran’s attack against the Gulf states missed its target and has isolated Tehran at this critical moment.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Abu Dhabi has reported that its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles and drones over the UAE territory, with debris causing injuries to two people in Dubai.

Nargis was last seen in Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy.