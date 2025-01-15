Nari to naukrani: Delhi BJP leader quits saffron party

Delhi BJP spokesperson and Haryana Mahila Morcha vice president Neha Shalini Dua Dutta resigned from her positions on Wednesday, January 15 raising a host of allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders.

Dua took to X to state her dissatisfaction with working in the saffron party stating that the party does not let women grow inside the party and rise into stature, regardless of their hard work.

“I request all women and girls of Delhi to not vote for any party which shows you respect but you don’t see respect because these are seasonal insects, they come during elections, make false promises and then do the same things!” she said in her video.

She alleged that the male leaders of the party would only bring up the female leaders if they entertained their demands. In the videos posted online, she mentioned that one of the BJP state leaders was gossiping with her, including a minister’s relationship with a woman leader in the party.

They changed the slogan of Nari tu narayani

— Neha Shalini dua dutta (@NehaShalini2) January 14, 2025

Former spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, Neha Dutta said that she had flagged her problems to fellow party spokespersons and party Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva but she was ignored.

Furthermore, she said she tried to meet BJP’s national leaders including JP Nadda and BL Santhosh to raise the issues but they turned a deaf ear.

“BJP leaders are proud that no one leaves BJP but I am happy that I left BJP for my self-respect! Those who did wrong to me got rewarded, by giving tickets to both the sons of 2 former chief ministers of Delhi who speak on nepotism, BJP has shown what nepotism is!”, she added.

Neha Shalini Dua, the Vice President of #BJPMahilaMorcha in #Haryana, has resigned from her position, making allegations against the party.



On January 15, 2025, she announced her departure, citing instances of disrespect and mistreatment of women within the party.… pic.twitter.com/bJiFSULFjm — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 15, 2025

Congress slams BJP after Haryana chief booked for gang rape

The Congress on Wednesday slammed BJP over the FIR registered against the party’s Haryana state president in an alleged gang rape case, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer why the accused has still not been removed from the post despite such a serious allegation against him.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and a singer were booked after a woman alleged that she was raped by them in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli. Police have registered an FIR against the two men.

According to the complainant, the two men made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she informed anyone about the incident.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba alleged that the Haryana BJP state president was involved in the girl’s gang rape on the pretext of getting her a permanent government job.

She claimed BJP leaders have been involved in committing crimes against women earlier too.

“BJP leaders are able to muster the courage to commit sexual harassment because their party is standing with them,” she said, alleging that the prime minister’s ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan is a sham.

“The truth is that daughters have to be saved from BJP leaders only. The Congress government will not allow injustice to happen to any daughter,” Lamba said.