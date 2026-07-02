Narrow escape for driver as car crashes into pole in Nizamabad

The car overturned after hitting the pole in a field.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A policeman at the accident spot
A policeman at the accident spot

Hyderabad: A man had a narrow escape after he lost control of his car and crashed into an electric pole in Nizamabad district on Thursday, July 2.

The accident occurred near Veerannagutta in Renjal mandal. The car overturned after hitting the pole in a field. The driver managed to escape by breaking the windows of the car. After being alerted, the Renjal Police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation.

A video shared on social media showed the police at the spot while passersby stopped to look at the car that had turned turtle.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Renjal Police said, “The driver, Narayana, lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding. He suffered minor injuries. No case has been registered so far since there is no complaint filed.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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