Telangana: Vehicles pile up on NH44 after lorry tire bursts

Hyderabad: A tire burst in a lorry has resulted in a massive pile-up of 7 cars and 2 lorries on the National Highway 44 near Chandrayanpalli in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday afternoon.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospitals, and fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

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As per reports, a lorry abruptly stopped on the middle of the highway, after one of its tires burst, leading to the vehicles coming from behind colliding with each other, one after the another in split seconds.

A coconut lorry that was behind the cars hit the cars from the side, went off-road and overturned inside a field on the side of the highway.