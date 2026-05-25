Telangana: Vehicles pile up on NH44 after lorry tire bursts

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospitals, and fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th May 2026 9:46 pm IST
The image shows vehicles that piled up in the accident on NH 44 in Nizamabad district on Monday afternoon, May 25, 2026.

Hyderabad: A tire burst in a lorry has resulted in a massive pile-up of 7 cars and 2 lorries on the National Highway 44 near Chandrayanpalli in Indalwai mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday afternoon.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospitals, and fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

As per reports, a lorry abruptly stopped on the middle of the highway, after one of its tires burst, leading to the vehicles coming from behind colliding with each other, one after the another in split seconds.

Subhan Bakery

A coconut lorry that was behind the cars hit the cars from the side, went off-road and overturned inside a field on the side of the highway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 25th May 2026 9:46 pm IST

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