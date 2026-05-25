Two dead, two injured in accident in Suryapet

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed and two others were injured in an accident in Suryapet on Monday, May 25, on National Highway 65 at Barkathgudem.

The deceased were identified as Bathini Manikanta of Bethavole and Naragani Venkatesh of Barakathgudem. The accident occurred when the motorcycles ridden by the victims collided with each other.

On receiving information, Munagala police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital in Kodad for postmortem examination.

Also Read 6 injured after pvt bus rams lorry on NH-65 near Kodad

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Munagala police said, “The accident occurred between 7-7:30 AM when the two bikes were coming from opposite directions. Three people were traveling on one bike and one was traveling on the other.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The injured are receiving treatment at a hospital in Khammam.

The accident comes a day after six people were injured in a bus accident in Kodad mandal on Sunday.