Narsingi police seek cancellation of Jani Master’s interim bail

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have petitioned the court to cancel Choreographer Jani Master’s interim bail.

Jani Master was initially announced as Best Choreographer for his work in the 2022 film “Tiruchitrambalam.” However, due to the seriousness of the allegations against him under the POCSO Act, the National Awards Committee decided to temporarily withhold the honour.

Furthermore, the invitation for him to attend the 70th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on October 8 was also revoked.

Previously, Jani Master had been granted temporary bail from October 6 to 9 to attend the ceremony. However, with the award suspended, Narsingi police have urged the court to cancel the bail, stating there is no longer a need for his attendance.

Jani has been accused of sexually assaulting a female choreographer who worked alongside him.

The 21-year-old victim, who was 16 in 2019 when the alleged assaults began, filed a complaint on September 11 at the Raidurgam police station in a sealed cover.

The victim alleged that Jani had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years.

She claimed that during every shoot or whenever the opportunity would arise, the accused choreographer exploited and sexually assaulted her.