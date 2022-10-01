NASA shifts Crew-5 launch to ISS due to hurricane Ian

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2022 6:38 pm IST
NASA satellites detect 1st ever decline in human CO2 emissions

Los Angeles: The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than October 5 for the launch of the agency’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to Hurricane Ian, the agency said.

Mission teams continue to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Space Coast and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and could adjust the launch date again, NASA was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Dragon Endurance spacecraft is currently mated to the Falcon 9 rocket and safely secured inside SpaceX’s hangar at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
NASA wants Musk’s SpaceX to boost Hubble telescope to stable orbit

After the storm progresses, teams from NASA and SpaceX will evaluate the potential impacts to the center and determine whether to adjust the mission timeline further, said NASA.

The Crew-5 flight will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to the ISS.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Science updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button