NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission delivers 1st ever asteroid sample in US

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 9:49 pm IST
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission delivers 1st ever asteroid sample in US
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission delivers 1st ever asteroid sample in US- IANS

San Francisco: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully delivered the first-ever rock sample from asteroid Bennu on Earth.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The OSIRIS-REx (short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer), carried an estimated 8.8 ounces of rocky material collected from the surface of the asteroid Bennu in 2020.

Also Read
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx set to return to Earth on Sep 24 with asteroid samples

The pristine asteroid sample capsule landed in the Utah desert in the US at 10.55 a.m. EDT (8.25 p.m. IST).

MS Education Academy

“TOUCHDOWN! The #OSIRISREx sample capsule landed at the Utah Test and Training Range at 10.52 a.m. ET (1452 UTC) after a 3.86-billion mile journey,” NASA wrote in a post on X.

“This marks the US’ first sample return mission of its kind and will open a time capsule to the beginnings of our solar system,” the post adder According to the US space agency, the pieces of 4.6 billion-year-old space rock will “act as a time capsule from the earliest days of our solar system”.

“Bennu is one of the most potentially hazardous asteroids, and the sample returned by OSIRIS-REx will help us better understand the types of asteroids that could come our way,” Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator wrote on X.

The asteroid sample will help researchers to learn about how our planet and solar system formed, as well as the origin of organics that may have led to life on Earth.

OSIRIS-REx and military recovery team members aboard four helicopters and two backup ground vehicles waited just outside the capsule’s designated landing area on the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range in order to get to the capsule as quickly as possible once it touches down.

The team’s goal is to get the capsule to a temporary clean room on the range as soon as possible to protect it from contamination from the Earth’s environment.

The sample will remain safe, since the capsule is protected by a heat shield that regulates the temperature inside, keeping the sample below 167 degrees Fahrenheit, reminiscent of Bennu’s surface.

Once retrieved, the sample will be documented, cared for, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and later distributed for analysis to scientists worldwide.

After releasing its sample capsule toward Earth OSIRIS-REx spacecraft fired its engines to divert past Earth toward its new mission to asteroid Apophis and was renamed OSIRIS-APEX.

Roughly 1,000 feet wide, Apophis will come within 20,000 miles of Earth — less than one-tenth the distance between Earth and the Moon — in 2029.

OSIRIS-APEX is scheduled to enter orbit of Apophis soon after the asteroid’s close approach of Earth to see how the encounter affected the asteroid’s orbit, spin rate, and surface.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 9:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button