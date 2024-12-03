Naseeruddin Ghalib, the jovial chess expert who helped develop the game in Hyderabad 

Now that India’s D. Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren are engaged in a battle royal for the World Chess Championship, it is the right time to remember the services of a man who was one of the pioneers in developing and popularising chess in the twin cities and Telangana region.

His name was Naseeruddin Ghalib and he was widely acknowledged as a master of end game strategy. He was also a onetime mentor for Viswanathan Anand when the chess champion was in his formative years.

The grey haired and bearded Ghalib who was always addressed by everyone as Ghalib Saab, was an affable, friendly and polite person. Despite being one of the leading names in the Indian chess scene during his heyday, he had no airs. He only lived for chess. As long as he could play and teach others the intricacies of the game, he was happy. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than discussing the latest developments in world chess.

At every chess tournament in Hyderabad, he was always to be seen. He would study the moves, encourage the youngsters, and solve disputes by using his powers of persuasion. He never spoke harshly to anyone. His knowledge of the rules of the game were unmatched and no one questioned his judgements.

Unusual experience

Ghalib once told this correspondent about one of the many unusual occurrences that had happened in his life. When Ghalib was a young man, he had gone to France and Spain to carry out some business related work. However, the task proved to be extremely difficult and it did not go as he had planned.

At the end of a month, he found that he had exhausted all his financial resources and had no money even to buy an air ticket to return to India. That was when he spotted an article in one of the newspapers which mentioned that a chess tournament was to take place soon and a substantial prize money would be offered to the winner.

Ghalib decided to enter the competition. He badly needed to win the tournament. That was the only way he could solve his financial problem. The best players of Europe were taking part in the event but none of them was as desperate as Ghalib.

Best effort of his life

Fighting with his back to the wall, Ghalib pulled out one of the best efforts of his life when it mattered most. Playing brilliantly, he defeated one opponent after another and was finally declared the winner. The prize money was enough for him to buy a return air ticket and he also had something left to enjoy after returning to Hyderabad.

Praised by Mikhail Tal

Ghalib’s moves and planning in that tournament drew immense praise from Mikhail Tal, a grandmaster from Latvia and former world champion who is considered one of the greatest legends in the history of chess. “Even the world’s most famous player Mikhail Tal praised my game. I will never forget that day,” Ghalib proudly told this correspondent after narrating the story.

But this incident describes how Naseeruddin Ghalib led his life. Many crises descended upon him but he managed to survive by using his wits and skills on the chess board.

After retiring as a player, Ghalib served as the secretary of the All India Chess Federation for some time. He also coached a few trainees. When the World Chess Championship quarter-final took place in Sanghinagar near Hyderabad, he was appointed as one of the arbiters (referees).

Importance of physical fitness

He was one of the earliest chess experts who realised the importance of physical fitness for chess players. He used to advise his trainees to eat only light and healthy meals. Heavy, oily, and spicy foods make the mind dull, he used to tell them. Unfortunately, when he was in his sixties, Ghalib was diagnosed with cancer and he passed away in 2016 at the age of 69 after a long battle with the dreaded disease.