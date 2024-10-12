Natasa Stankovic, Elvish Yadav spotted together, videos go viral

Mumbai: When cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation, it surprised everyone. The ex-couple, who were together for four years and have a son, Agastya, seemed happy, so the news of their breakup left many wondering what went wrong. But just as fans were adjusting to the news, Natasa surprised everyone again by appearing in a video with YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Natasa and Elvish: A New Twist?

Natasa recently posted a video on social media with Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the video, the two are walking by the beach, with Natasa looking happy.

This video grabbed attention immediately, sparking rumors about their relationship. Fans filled the comments, many expressing surprise and curiosity. Some even joked about the timing of the post on Elvish’s birthday.

Not just this, they were also spotted on a dinner date on Friday night, leading to more speculation about their connection. However, neither has confirmed any romantic involvement, leaving everyone guessing if it’s just friendship or something more.

Elvish Yadav, known for his bold personality, became hugely popular after winning Bigg Boss. His association with Natasa has brought even more attention.

While Natasa and Elvish were making headlines, Hardik shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on his journey over the past year. He spoke about the ups and downs of life and how he is focusing on the future with a positive attitude. Despite the separation, Hardik and Natasa are co-parenting their son and ensuring his happiness.