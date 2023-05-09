National Education Policy inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy: Amit Shah

Kolkata: The National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union government was inspired by the thoughts and philosophy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

“Our Prime Minister was inspired by the life of Gurudev while introducing the National Education Policy. In the policy, emphasis had been laid on imparting education in mother tongue,” Shah said while addressing a cultural programme to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore, here on Tuesday.

The Home Minister’s observation came in the backdrop of the constant opposition by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government to the implementation of the National Education Policy.

“The educationists should now understand that the spirit of the National Education Policy was inspired by the thoughts and philosophy of Gurudev, who always used to say the aim of the country’s education system should not be confined to just making propaganda about foreign universities and overseas education systems,” Shah said.

Referring to the Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan that was founded by Tagore, Shah said: “I have been to Santiniketan twice. But I have studied a lot about it. The education experiments at Santiniketan can show the entire world a new way. The Indian education system can set an example for the entire world.”