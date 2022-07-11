National Emblem on new Parliament House building

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th July 2022 9:38 pm IST
National Emblem on new Parliament House building
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling ceremony of a bronze national emblem at new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: View of the national emblem, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast on the roof of New Parliament House building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bronze national emblem at new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Monday, July 11, 2022. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi are also seen. (PTI Photo)
