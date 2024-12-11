National Lok Adalat to be held across Telangana on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority is set to conduct a National Lok Adalat in the state on Saturday, December 14, a press release by CH Panchakshari District & Sessions Judge said.

The National Lok Adalat is conducted under the directives of the National Legal Services Authority. The Adalat will be conducted at courts of all levels in Telangana, ranging from the Telangana High Court to Taluq level courts.

The Lok Adalat is conducted to find settlements in all civil cases and compoundable criminal cases, both pre-litigation and pending-litigation cases. The Lok Adalat would render its services without any fees, to help citizens settle their cases without any expenditure.

Citizens can avail of the Lok Adalat services in both physical and virtual modes.

Citizens willing to settle their pending or pre-litigation cases can approach the chairman or secretary of the district legal services authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, in the District Court complex of respective districts, or the nearest mandal legal services committee or at the nearest court.

Lok Adalats settle majority cases

The National Lok Adalat which was held earlier on September 14 resolved 12,39,044 cases with a 98.88 percent disposal rate.

In a statement to the media, the member secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority CH Panchakshari informed that among 6,11,996 pending criminal and civil cases, 6,05,805 were settled achieving a 98.99 percent disposal rate. As many as 6,02,601 were criminal and 3,204 were civil cases.

Among 6,41,022 pre-litigation cases taken up during the third National Lok Adalat, 6,33,239 cases were disposed of with a 98.79 percent disposal rate.

Pending cases across all categories like motor accident compensation cases, civil lawsuits, cheque bounce cases, and matrimonial disputes were heard resulting in an award of Rs 250,19,44,447 passed.

District courts arranged 130 pre-Lok Adalat conciliation sessions to settle a substantial number of cases in the third National Lok Adalat, establishing a total of 230 benches across the state.