National Skateboarding, BMX competition held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A national-level skateboarding/BMX competition, ‘Revjam’22’ was held at Wall Ride Park in the city on Sunday. Skateboarders and BMX riders from around the country participated in the competition which is the third of its kind held in Hyderabad.

“This is the first and only national-level BMX and skateboarding competition where apart from just the skateboarding and BMX we’re trying to bring different aspects of the culture here,” Hamza Ikram Khan, the organizer of the event who also owns the Wall Ride Part remarked. Revjam’22 has been organized after a two-year drought because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that it’s a community-run event where 90% of our sponsors are people who are part of the community.

“We’ve worked really really hard to get skateboard and BMX riders from all over the country to come down to Hyderabad and compete and just have a good time,” he added.

Mahin who has been skateboarding for about six years said that he’s seen the scene grow massively in India in the last few years. “When I started there were very few skaters, somewhere in the lower thousands and now there are almost 15 thousand skaters in India,” he said.

“It’s an art form where you can express your creativity and learn so much from it, skaters know best that when you fall you just have to get up and keep trying and I think that attitude translates into every other thing in your life,” remarked Vidya, who has been skateboarding for three years.